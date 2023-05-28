Three shot, one dead, after early Sunday shootings and crash

At about 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sent police to where they believed a shooting took place near the intersection of Rubicon and East Stewart streets after a man checked himself in to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton police and fire units also responded to the 800 block of Steele Avenue about 5 a.m. Sunday after a 911 call reporting that someone saw a man lying in the street saying he had been shot and there had been three people walking by the scene. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying on the ground, dispatchers confirmed.