Street paving, park upgrades among projects in Springboro budget for 2023

The city’s 2023 general fund budget revenues are more than $13.2 million, with more than $14.8 million in projected expenditures.

The city’s income tax on wages and earnings is the largest source of revenue, providing 79% or $10.5 million of Springboro’s general fund revenues, city officials said. Springboro is projecting income tax revenues of more than $15.6 million in 2023, with $13.2 million going into the general fund.

Other general fund revenue sources are from state shared taxes, fines and fees, transfers, city property tax, building permits, interest, and miscellaneous sources.

The 2023 budget will show a 7% decrease in expenditures over the 2022 budget, officials said.

Explore Multiple new subdivisions on the horizon in Springboro

Pozzuto said the city plans to spend more than $1.49 million for park services, community events, and park maintenance; and more than $3.35 million for police and related services.

Other general fund general government expenditures include $1.96 million in purchased services; $1.5 million in personnel costs; $903,000 in refunds; and $200,000 in community sponsorships and grants.

2022 Springboro numbers

3,514: The total number of permits issued by the city Building and Zoning Department

8,198: The monthly number of city utility services customers

14,844: The number of 2022 city income tax filings from residents and businesses

17,770: The number of calls for service responded to by police so far in 2022

40,496: The number of rounds of golf played at the city-owned Heatherwoode Golf Course

$2.44 million: Amount of 2023 principal debt payments the city plans to retire in 2023.

SOURCE: CITY OF SPRINGBORO