Springboro police chief ending 50-year career

He also recommended that Lt. Dan Bentley succeed him as police chief, citing his experience and training. Kruithoff, 68, said he will continue to be a Springboro resident and will be available if needed. He said he’s not looking for another job and is looking forward to spending time with wife who is also retiring, his grandchildren, and at his home in Florida that he recently built.

As family members looked on, he choked up with emotion a couple of times as he spoke to council. In a poignant moment, two of Kruithoff’s grandchildren ran up and gave him a hug after he finished and sat down.

Mayor John Agenbroad, who swore-in Kruithoff as police chief in April 2002, said he’ll be missed.

“You took us to another level and have been a friend and an ally as you watched over the city,” Agenbroad said.

“Chief Kruithoff was able to create a greater sense of stability and credibility within our Police Department during his time here,” said City Manager Chris Pozzuto. “His involvement in the local community, his involvement in statewide initiatives and his mentoring of our officers created a positive environment of policing never seen before in Springboro. He is leaving a wonderful legacy not only for our Police Department but for our City as a whole.”