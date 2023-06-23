Springboro officer enters burning home and rescues disabled resident in wheelchair

Clearcreek Twp. is investigating a pair of fires that kept firefighters busy Friday morning in Springboro and east of Red Lion.

Fire Lt. Sam Long said the first fire was reported in the 100 block of English Oak Lane where there was a report of a person trapped inside a house.

A Springboro police officer, Christopher “Heath” Martin, arrived at the house about 5:36 a.m. and was able to enter the home through an unlocked front door. Martin was able to get a disabled man in a wheelchair out of a bedroom and outside to safety, according to Assistant City Manager Chris Shackleford. He said Martin is doing fine and sustained a slight burn to his left ear and smoke inhalation. Shackleford said Martin is expected to return to duty on Saturday.

The resident was also transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. Long had no other information on the resident. He also said the resident and officer were transported for medical attention as a precaution. Long said the damage was limited to the bedroom and its contents.

At the fire east of Red Lion, firefighters were called to a commercial building at Ohio Valley Excavation, 2316 West Ohio 122 about 9:07 a.m. where a storage container filled with used oil caught fire with flames burning through the roof. Long said everyone in the building was able to get out of the burning building before firefighters arrived. He said firefighters were able to use foam to extinguish the fire at the one-story building and no other information was available Friday afternoon.