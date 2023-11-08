Springboro income tax renewal passing, Belanger ahead in school board race

Springboro voters are approving the renewal of a 0.5% chunk of the city’s 1.5% earned income tax for the next 20 years, according to unofficial voting results.

With 13 of 14 precincts reporting, voters are approving Issue 21 on Tuesday’s general election ballot by a of vote of 59.91% for to 40.09% against, according to early, unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

City officials said because it is an earned income tax, it does not apply to social security, unemployment or pensions. The renewal levy will allow the city to maintain its 1.5% earned income tax rate and extend it into the future.

This 0.5% piece of the city’s income tax was originally approved by voters in 1988 to generate revenues for water and sewer treatment plant improvements as well as other ongoing capital improvements, according to City Manager Chris Pozzuto. He said that 0.5% tax is set to expire at the end of the year when those projects are paid off.

Pozzuto said the 0.5% generates about $5.6 million each year and is critical for the city’s general operations and capital improvement program. Projects include the annual street resurfacing program, filling potholes, park development and maintenance, water and sewer infrastructure, and the purchase of snow plows and police vehicles, he said.

Springboro school board

For the regular four-year terms, there are only two candidates for the two open seats, so Lisa Babb and Sarah Schleehauf, both of whom are on the board now, will be elected automatically.

But there’s a separate vote for a third seat, with incumbent Jamie Belanger running against challenger Brian Retterer. This race is for the final two years of the term that Charles Anderson was elected to in November 2021, before he stepped down from the board.

With 26 of 30 precincts reporting, Belanger is ahead by a vote of 57.46% to Retterer’s 42.54%, according to unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

Brian Retterer said his top issues are fostering a welcoming environment where every student feels valued and supported, ensuring equal access to the use of technology to enhance individual learning experiences, and implementing effective strategic planning to accommodate a growing student population while ensuring the quality of education remains a top priority.

Incumbent Jamie Belanger, who has been on the board for the past eight years, said his top issues are continuing successful oversight and execution of the district’s most recent strategic plan, maintaining high academic standards, and creating a culture and climate that engages and motivates students.