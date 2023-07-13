Springboro couple to open dog day care and resort

After looking for some property to build a dog day care, lodging and grooming business, a Springboro couple found six acres in Wayne Twp. and their project is now under construction.

Ellen and Tim Ruesch and their investors hope to have their new business, Bentley’s Pawsome Resort, open for business in mid-to late October at 4488 E. State Route 73, just west of Waynesville.

“I’ve had dogs most of my life and I’ve always enjoyed dogs,” Ellen Ruesch said. “After talking to dog owners, we found a need for this type of business.”

She is trained in dog behaviors, certified in disease control, CPR and first aid. Ruesch said the new business hopes to have the full-time equivalent of four employees.

The business is named after one of their dogs, Bentley, a chocolate labradoodle. The one-story, 30,000 square-foot building will feature a place for dog owners to chat, do work, have some coffee as their dogs play. The facility will feature an indoor and outdoor dog park.

Ruesch also said the building will have a dog lodging area with luxury dog kennels with beds, rugs and televisions. She said the building will also have a covered entry.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to opening to love on a lot of dogs,” she said.