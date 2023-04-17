X

Riverside chief selected as Franklin’s new fire/EMS chief

Community Content
By
45 minutes ago
Daniel Stitzel has also served in Mason and Huber Heights, and has taught at Sinclair

Franklin officials have announced that Daniel Stitzel has been selected as the city’s new Chief of Fire & EMS.

Stitzel has been the fire chief in Riverside for the past six years.

He also served as the deputy chief in Mason, and as shift safety officer in Huber Heights.

Stitzel teaches several courses as an adjunct professor at Sinclair Community College, where he received his associate degree in public safety services administration. He later obtained his bachelor’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University.

ExploreFranklin selects Riverside major as next police chief

“We are confident that Daniel will be a great addition to the city of Franklin,” said City Manager Jonathan Westendorf.

Stitzel, who will be sworn-in on May 1, will replace former fire chief Andy Riddiough who stepped down in late December after 14 months in the position.

Stitzel will also be the second top public safety officer that Franklin has hired from Riverside. In September 2021, former Riverside police Maj. Adam Colon was selected as Franklin’s new police chief.

In Other News
1
State Fire Marshal cannot determine cause of 2021 fire at Lebanon...
2
Local hospital execs received millions in bonuses during pandemic
3
Lebanon annual paving, concrete repair work plans set
4
Carlisle school voters to decide on levy renewal that wouldn’t increase...
5
Construction on bike path bridge south of Warren County delayed to fall

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top