Raptor on the loose

For 2021, the Raptor boasts new looks that fall in line with the rest of the 14th-gen F-150. But the Raptor has graphics and aesthetics that are exclusive to it including on the hood graphics and over the fenders. Also, the Raptor has its own mean, aggressive-looking grille. The Raptor logo is emblazoned on the hood scoop, as well as the tail gate. Slick decals cover the hood and there’s a Ford Performance emblem, along with an American flag near the rear wheel. All in all, it’s a well assembled and completed look that shows this isn’t just an F-150, but a truck that oozes machismo.

Inside, the special Raptor touches continue with the logo prominently displayed on the interior. The best thing about this 2021 Raptor that is so much better than the 2017 is that it gets all the great upgrades that the regular F-150 gets too including a fold-flat work surface. The gear shift retracts with the push of a button, and a compartment from the center console folds up and over to create a flat workspace, perfect for laptops and paperwork.

A 12-inch touchscreen runs Ford’s brand-new Sync 4 system which makes it one of the best infotainment systems in the industry now. There is under seat storage in the massive second row too.

Another small feature that might go unnoticed are the adjustable pedals. This helps the driver get into the perfect driving position so they can go flying down the road, or traverse down a rocky hillside. The Raptor is all things it hopes to be in that regard.

The Raptor has a starting price of $65,840 which makes it significantly more expensive than most F-150 trims. The Raptor with its four-wheel drive, high-performance engine and 10-speed automatic transmissions tries hard to improve upon fuel economy and it does, versus the 2017 version (just barely). As such, the EPA rating for the 2021 F-150 Raptor is 14 mpg/city and 18 mpg/highway. Even with high fuel prices, you just don’t care about how much gas you’re consuming because this truck is just so much fun.

Even if you’re not a truck person, the Raptor is a pickup that will always be memorable and enjoyable. I thought the 2017 was the best pickup truck I’ve ever driven, and now the 2021 version is making me reconsider that.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor