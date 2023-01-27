Plans approved for new fire/EMS station serving Carlisle, part of Franklin Twp.

The new facility will four bays for JEMS vehicles and Carlisle fire apparatus; eight dorm rooms; a training room; combination day room, kitchen and dining area; showers and bathrooms; a decontamination shower and changing area; a fitness room; a laundry room; shared office space for both agencies; storage rooms for EMS supplies, fire hose, self-contained breathing apparatus, and turnout gear.

The JEMS District needs to move its facility from its Franklin location on East Sixth Street next to Community Park off Ohio 123 because of the upcoming construction of the new Franklin High School campus across the road and the new roundabout that will require some of the current JEMS property.

Duffy said once the new station is completed, the plan is to move the city’s Public Works Department to the Carlisle Fire Station on Lincoln Avenue. Currently, the Public Works Department shares a facility with Carlisle police on Fairview Drive.