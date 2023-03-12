New Clearcreek Twp. police station nearing completion

Clearcreek Twp. surrounds Springboro and children in the township attend Springboro High School. The township has a joint fire department with Springboro.

“The township is growing and I expect the population will surpass Springboro’s in the next three to four years,” he said.

Terrill said in the township’s current police location officers and staff are using the bathrooms to change in and out of uniforms, using the table in the breakroom to clean their weapons, and using every nook and cranny to store everything else. The police side of the building also has one short-term holding cell.

The department has 18 full-time and two part-time officers. Terrill said the new facility is projected to have lifespan of 40 to 50 years and will have enough room to grow and accommodate as many as 46 officers.

Prior to coming to Clearcreek Twp., Terrill spent 25 years with the Middletown Division of Police as an officer, narcotics detective, shift sergeant and jail commander. His experiences in those roles helped him to determine what was needed.

“This facility was designed as a police station with safety at the forefront,” Terrill said. “This will also help to recruit and retain officers as this will look like a professional police department.”

The police station has a large garage and storage area with lockers for officers to store their personal and cruiser equipment. The garage area also has space for the department’s trailer and ATV as well as a space to store other items. In addition, there is a tornado shelter room.

During the walk through, Terrill showed the new lobby and training room for officers. He said the training room could also double as a place for emergencies.

All of the hallways are secure from the interview rooms to the two holding cells for adults and one separate holding cell for juveniles. Terrill said the cells have already been inspected by state officials and for holding people no more than six hours before transferring them to the Warren County Jail.

The new police station also features a large squad room, evidence lockers, storage rooms and refrigerators in the processing area; a fitness center with free weights, weight machines, treadmills and elliptical machines; a breakroom with a full-size kitchen with outside access; records room; an office workroom; front office with a separate fingerprint room; a conference room with a smartboard and other monitors; locker rooms with individual toilets/shower pods; the large lockers also have electric outlets so officers can charge their equipment; and a fingerprint room.

While the building hasn’t officially opened, Terrill said some of his officers are already started using the fitness room in the last month.

There are also offices for the chief and other other supervisory officers as well as a secure, two-bay sallyport to bring in prisoners and to search impounded vehicles. The rear of the building has an enclosed fenced-in area which will be closed to the public.

Terrill described the new building as “exciting.” He said it’s exciting to have a new building specifically designed for police to do their work and that morale is rising. Terrill said he looks at this as a personal accomplishment in his law enforcement career.