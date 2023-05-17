New Chipotle restaurant planned for Lebanon gets site plan approval

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill could begin construction in late summer in Lebanon.
The proposed 2,325 square-foot restaurant would be located in a vacant parking lot at the former Kroger store on Columbus Avenue. The specific lot will be located north of the Donato’s Pizza store.
The restaurant, which will have a drive-through window, will have frontage on Columbus Avenue, and the parcel is already zoned for general commercial use, such as restaurants and commercial retail.
Representatives for ComptonAddy Commercial Real Estate of Cincinnati received planning commission approval Tuesday during a major site review.
City Planner Greg Orosz said the developer will need to complete other steps to receive a zoning permit before obtaining the building permit from Warren County Building Department to begin construction.
Mayor Mark Messer said attracting a national restaurant chain such as Chipotle could be a sign of more good things coming to Lebanon. City Manager Scott Brunka said, “this will be a good project to activate that (shopping) center.”
Housing development
In other business, Lebanon’s Planning Commission approved a final plat review for Grey’s Run, 345 Miller Road, to create 12 new residential lots through a private cul-de-sac street with access from Miller Road.
Monarch Homes submitted a subdivision application for 4.47 acres. The private street, Grey’s Run, runs through the property and ends in a cul-de-sac.
