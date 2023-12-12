Man indicted for crash injuring two Franklin officers, killing K9

A Kentucky man who is accused of injuring two Franklin police officer and killing a police K9 last month in a wrong-way crash has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury.

Michael Thomas Sims, 21, of Nicholasville, Ky., has been indicted on two charges each of attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault, all first-degree felonies; assaulting a police dog or horse, a third-degree felony; and vandalism, a fourth-degree felony. The indictments were handed down Friday and announced Monday.

Sims remains in the Warren County Jail under a $750,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Preliminary investigation shows the cruiser was headed southwest on South River Street near West Seventh Street around 10:40 a.m. Saturday when a 2015 Jeep Patriot began driving on the wrong side of the road at high speed, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt.

The Jeep was traveling the wrong way at about 70 mph, about 45 mph above the posted speed limit, Matt said.

The officer driving attempted evasive action but the cruiser was struck by the Jeep before traveling off the roadway and hitting a tree, according the highway patrol.

Colon said both officers, Alex Butler and Eric Miller, had minor injuries and were sent to a local hospital for treatment and later released. Both officers have returned to duty.

K9 Fury was taken to MedVet for his injuries but died at the vet around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sims was transported to Atrium Medical Hospital in Middletown, also for minor injuries. He was arrested by the highway patrol and later booked into the jail. He waived a preliminary hearing on Nov. 21 in Franklin Municipal Court and his case was bound over to a Warren County grand jury for review.

Police held a memorial service for K9 Fury on Nov. 16 with full police honors. More than 100 officers and K9s came from around the state for the service.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

