Looking toward the future

Everything about the S90′s aesthetics is just right, from the right-sized grille to the toned-down back end. The distinctive head lamps have a great shape and are perfectly positioned on the front end. The elegant taillights complete the overall look of the S90.

The interior styling matches the rest of the car with pristine refinement and high-quality touchpoints. The plush seats are comfortable and as mentioned, the cabin is whisper quiet thanks to that “hateful” PHEV. Even the shifter knob has distinction with a crystal-like appearance.

The interior is not without some faults as the infotainment system, though full of technology, has a high learning curve and lacks intuition. It’s typical of Volvo and other European brands to go too far with the infotainment system and over engineer it.

For such a large sedan, the trunk space is disappointing. There’s 13.5 cubic feet of cargo room. There is a hands-free access to the trunk which does offer some redemption.

Volvo has the best trim names in the industry. The S90 has trims named Inscription, R-Design, and Recharge. My tester was the Recharge Inscription with a base price of $60,050. With several packages added to it, my tester had a final price of $70,640.

Fuel economy is hard to factor, since there is a small amount of gasoline-free range available, thanks to the PHEV technology. There’s about 27 miles of available all-electric range for the S90. And when combined with the rest of the powertrain, it has a combined electricity + gasoline range of 60 MPGe. I averaged just over 32 mpg in a week’s worth of driving, where I did not plug in to recharge it. So essentially it still runs rather efficiently even without being plugged in.

So, hopefully if you take one thing away from this review it’s that not all hybrid, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles are bad. A sedan like the 2021 Volvo S90 PHEV serves as a great introduction to what’s coming in the very near future. And if we use this luxury sedan as a glimpse into that future, I’d say the future looks quite bright.

2021 Volvo S90 Recharge T8 Inscription