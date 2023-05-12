Lebanon seeks funds to widen portion of Ohio 63 to three lanes

In addition, the project will include a realignment of the intersection of Ohio 63 and Markey Road to create a safer intersection for motorists; Curb installation and storm sewer infrastructure; Bridge replacement over Reeders Run Creek, located east of the Markey Road intersection; and a multi-use Path along the north side of the Ohio 63 road corridor.

The Parkside development is in the final stages of design for Phase 1, which are single family residences on the west side of the property along Ohio 63, Millard said.

Developer Neil Hughes said the final engineering for Phase 1 is completed and they are working on relocating utility poles.

“We anticipate breaking ground within the next 60 days,” Hughes said. “Our home builders are M/I Homes, Watermark Homes and co-developer Justin Doyle Homes.”

In addition to a farmhouse from the 1830s on the property, the developers found during a U.S. Corps of Engineers and the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office review that took 10 months to complete, Hughes said the property also had blockhouse structure was found on the property which was the second or third oldest structure in Warren County.

Hughes said the property was originally part of a land grant issued to a Revolutionary War officer in 1804 who built his home out of hand shewn limestone in 1805. He said some of the limestone will be used for a fireplace as well as using some of the beams for the new clubhouse.

City Manager Scott Brunka previously said the project is planning a 10-year build-out and projected to add another 2,600 residents to the city. Hughes said there will be a fully integrated mix of single-family homes, patio homes, townhomes and condominium flats, and luxury apartments.

The Parkside at Lebanon is a huge $430 million mixed-use housing development west of Lebanon that will have 574 single-family homes, a 280-unit apartment complex, a 230-unit senior living facility, 178 townhomes, a 60-acre city-owned park and a $3.85 million retail/office complex that is being developed by RJ Real Estate and Doyle Hughes Development LLC.

He said in addition to the 60-acre park, “it will be heavy on amenities” such as a trail system, a small fishing lake, club house with swimming pool, playground and dog park.