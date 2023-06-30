Lebanon approves city goals, objectives for 2024, lists specific projects

Lebanon is already planning for 2024 as City Council approved its goals and objectives for the new year, even though the current year is only halfway completed.

City Manager Scott Brunka and council members discussed the 2024 goals and objectives at previous work sessions. The goals are divided into key areas such as finances, public safety and quality of life, with several goals to achieve within each area.

At a recent council meeting, Mayor Mark Messer said the document is “a perfect example” of how council and staff collaborate to set and meet goals for the city, its residents and other stakeholders.

Here are the goals for 2024, from city records:

Improve financial stability

The city of Lebanon hopes to grow its general fund cash reserves and sustain capital improvement cash reserves and strengthen the tax base through quality economic development. This would be accomplished by evaluating how to reduce debt, maintaining fiscal policy cash reserve levels, focusing on tax collections; and pursuing infrastructure and operational grant opportunities.

In addition, the city has several specific plans — implementing its Comprehensive Plan recommendation for the Columbus Avenue corridor; executing redevelopment projects on South Broadway and North Mechanic streets; marketing property at Interstate 71/Ohio 48 for the Innovation District Development; attracting a new hotel to the city; evaluating annexation opportunities; developing build-ready sites at the Columbia Business Park; and establishing a Community Improvement Corporation.

Improve infrastructure and facilities

Continuing the implementation of utility master plans and improving the roadway system would include numerous projects — utility replacement projects outlined in the Capital Improvement Plan, completion of the North Broadway water main replacement project, construction of Glosser Road Electric Substation, and construction of a solar array, if validated, for the peak electric generation plan.

Road projects would include upgrading the traffic signal at Columbus Avenue and Ridge Road, widening and building a roundabout for Glosser Road, developing a funding strategy to widen Ohio 63, completing a grant-funded Safe Streets for All transportation plan, plus managing the annual paving programs and updating the city’s pavement condition rating assessment.

Improving service delivery

The city hopes to enhance communication with the public and improve organizational development initiatives.

Goals to reach these objectives will be to utilize social media, website, publications and email distribution effectively; run bi-annual city-hosted downtown merchant meetings; launch an annual Industrial Park business luncheon; issue a citizens “Report Card” direct mailer; update the Emergency Response Plan; implement a staff development / succession plan for each department; continue semi-annual new employee group orientations; and continue a mentoring program for new employees.

Improving public safety

Promoting Lebanon as a safe place to live, work and visit and improve municipal court operations are on the list here.

Getting the fire levy passed in November is key to building a full-time staffed fire department. The fire department will work to standardize training and increase its community risk reduction program.

In addition, the city hopes to implement self-defense courses through community partnerships, re-establish the canine officer position, establish a traffic enforcement team, identify grant opportunities, implement Flock cameras around the city, continue work with local schools on safety plans, utilize upgraded technology, identify community involvement opportunities, and promote public safety through social media.

Improving the quality of the community

The city will continue implementation of land-use policies that seek balanced quality housing products and increased property values. Lebanon aims to improve the quality of the Central Business District and to enhance the quality and accessibility of green space, parks and trails in the community.

Among the programs and projects planned to reach this goal, the city plans to seek annexation opportunities to support quality growth; update the city’s subdivision regulations; continue appropriate property maintenance and zoning enforcement; evaluate additional housing infill development opportunities; and facilitate development that promotes home ownership to provide equity-building opportunities in the community.

Other projects in 2024 would include expanding the downtown streetscape for North Mechanic Street development, supporting downtown festivals and programming, increasing programming at Bicentennial Park, supporting business development through small business renovation and facade grants, and reviewing the downtown master plan.

The city is also planning to construct the North Broadway multi-use trail; construct a stage in Bicentennial Park; complete engineering design for the Bowman Trail project; grow the Lebanon Community Wellness initiative; and improve city gateway signage.

Promoting opportunity and engagement

Lebanon aims to promote equal opportunity and engagement in the provision of city services, programs, and policies within the community.

To achieve this goal, the city plans to engage with a diverse community working group to assist with reviewing best practices, programs, and events for City Council, city staff, and the community to develop specific goals.