Kettering American Legion Post 598 holds cruise-in

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPT. 27

MONDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. There will be a weekly cruise-in every Monday night through Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in New Carlisle. It will be in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH OCT. 9

CARS & COFFEE. This car show will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at COhatch on South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. The show is presented by The Detail Garage, COhatch, RC Enterprises and Visit Greater Springfield.

EVERY THIRD SATURDAY STARTING MAY 15 THROUGH OCT. 16

CARS & COFFEE. This event will be every third Saturday starting on May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held rain or shine at Liberty Center 7160 Taylor St. in Liberty Township. The show is hosted by the Tri-State Mustang/Ford Club and sponsored by Insurance Auto Auctions. The events are open to the public and all makes and models are welcome. Come have some coffee and see some cool cars.

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29

RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.

The Kettering American Legion Post 598 recently held a cruise-in on Sunday, May 23. There will be more cruise-ins throughout the summer on Sunday, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. There is no entry fee and food and drinks will be available. The post is located at 5700 Kentshire Drive in Kettering.

JUNE 11-12

SOUTHERN OHIO FOREST RALLY. The Ohio Forest Rally, presented by Wagner Subaru, will be held June 11-12 in Chillicothe and Portsmouth, Ohio. The Friday, June 11 event will be held in Yoctangee Park in downtown Chillicothe. The Saturday, June 12 event will be held in at the Shawnee State Forest in Portsmouth. The events are free. For more information, visit www.southernohioforestrally.com.

JUNE 12

JAMESTOWN CAR SHOW AND FAMILY DAY. This event will be held Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and the trophy presentation begins at 3 p.m. The event is free and will include a 50/50 raffle, cornhole tournament and a kid’s corner. The event is sponsored by the Jamestown Lions Club.

JUNE 12

CRUISING AROUND DAYTON – 2ND ANNUAL TRIPLE NICKEL CRUISE. For the second year in a row, drivers will cruise 367-plus miles of Ohio’s amazing roads. The cruise will be nine to 12 hours long depending on the group size. The event will go on rain or shine. Drivers need to be at the Payne Recreation Center at 3800 Main St. in Moraine by 8:45 a.m. for a meeting. The drive starts at 9 a.m. Things that you need to bring include: Cash, food, drinks, snacks and a walkie talkie.

JUNE 12-13

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance. The Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance a world class exhibition in motoring excellence. The Concours consists of a weekend of events for car lovers and culminates in the Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance. Cars are displayed in the formal gardens of historic Ault Park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field, hosting an automotive art show, brunch and beer garden. Tickets for all weekend events can now be purchased online at https://www.ohioconcours.com. Advance-purchase discounted car show tickets are available online through May 31, 2021. Additional details on the weekend of events and COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with local and state guidelines will be available soon at https://ohioconcours.com. For more information and to see the 2019 show experience, go to https://ohioconcours.com. Proceeds benefit Juvenile Arthritis programs of The Arthritis Foundation.

JUNE 13

SUMMER NATIONALS CAR SHOW. The Air Syndicate will be hosting the car show portion of the East Coast Summer Nationals at Kil-Kare Raceway on June 13. Entry to the raceway will be $15, but registration for the car show will be free. That registration will get you a goodie bag and a chance to win one of the several awards we will be giving out at the end of the day. As well as some other items that will be announced later. Over the next few weeks we will be announcing our sponsorship partners for the show.

JUNE 18

DAD’S CAR SHOW. This event at Indian Lake will be June 18 from 5-9 p.m. Registration will be from 4-7 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee. Dash plaques will be given to the first 75, and awards will be at 7:45 p.m. The car show is in conjunction with the 40th Annual Saint Mary Church Festival. Show will be in multiple parking lots along Madison Avenue. Beautiful Indian Lake is across the street from festival grounds. There will be live music, axe throwing, funnel cakes, snow cones, an ice cream truck; pony rides, an arcade, entertainment by The Columbus Zoo Animal Ambassadors, a silent auction and the Holy Lighted Living Rosary at 10 p.m.

JUNE 19

TRIBUTE CAR SHOW. The A.J. Malloris tribute car show will be held Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW #9684 Medway at 1587 North Lake Road in New Carlisle. There will be dash plaques, raffles, food and trophies. DJ Bob Pitsch will be playing music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

JUNE 19

SUMMER JUMP OFF CAR, TRUCK AND BIKE SHOW. The gates open for this event at 2 p.m. on June 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds at 120 Fairground Road in Xenia. There are 20 slots available for vendors. Car entry into the show is $25 and general admission is $10. Kids 12 and under get in for free. There is a sound competition at 4 p.m. and judging begins at 5 p.m. for more info call 937-991-4041 or text 937-993-1359.

JUNE 19

6TH ANNUAL SPONSOR A WARRIOR CAR SHOW. This event will be held on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horsepower Farm. The event will have vehicles and help raise funds to sponsor a wounded warrior to attend the Team Fastrax Warrior Weekend to Remember. There will be a huge raffle, food, awesome vehicles, an egg run (for Jeeps) and more. There will be a car show with classes for cars, jeeps, trucks and motorcycles. The best of each category will receive a trophy. Registration is $10 per vehicle. Pick your judging category at registration. We will have a Jeep Egg Run where we put an egg on the hood of your Jeep and then you tear through a course around the farm. The top three fastest times win trophies and bragging rights. With funds raised, we will send one of our Nation’s Heroes to a fun filled weekend of bonding activities with other warriors and Gold Star families. In the past six years, Muddy Buddy’s Jeep Wrangler Club has donated over $20,000 to the Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals Warrior foundation to cover all the expenses for a wounded warrior to attend this wonderful weekend. Visit www.warriorwtr.com for more information or call Beth Hayes at 513-464-6447 for more information.

JUNE 20

ROLLING ’50S CLASSICS FATHER’S DAY SPECTACULAR. This car show and swap meet will be held on June 20 at 10 a.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds, St. Rt. 49 in Greenville. The cost to show a car is $10, and spectators pay $2. There will be a live DJ playing ’50s and ’60s music, and there will be drive-thru judging.

AUG. 28

CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.

