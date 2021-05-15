Hyundai Palisade finds groove, challenges segment with Calligraphy trim

From a performance standpoint, the Palisade has a stout, ample engine. The 3.8-liter V6 isn’t flashy, but performs well both off the line and at various speeds. The 291 horsepower feels just powerful enough. This won’t be an SUV that gives you goosebumps when you drive it, but it also won’t be poky either. The Calligraphy trim has all-wheel drive (AWD) standard. With the eight-speed automatic transmission, the Palisade is a good, steady performer.

Inside, the Calligraphy trim brings a few more features found only on this trim. Specifically, quilted leather door panels. This adds a nice, refined vibe to the Palisade. Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has been aggressive in their touchpoints and refinement, and that’s starting to seep down to the Hyundai line too. On this Calligraphy trim, the interior is better than most in this crowded segment.

The Palisade is available in seven and eight-passenger configurations. I prefer all SUVs to be good for seven passengers only as it allows for more shoulder room, and my tester did have the captains seats allowing for ample legroom, shoulder room and head room. The third row, as is the case with just about vehicle in this segment, is tight for any adult. If third comfort for older children or adults is a must, then consider a minivan or a full-size SUV.

Overall all the touch points in the Palisade are better than most in the segment. The cargo area is also above average with 18 cubic feet behind the third row. Fold the third row down and expand the cargo area to 45.8 cubic feet, which is impressive. The total cargo area, with second row seats folded, is an impressive 86.4 cubic feet, showing just how versatile the Palisade is.

The Calligraphy trim is the fourth available trim now for the Palisade joining the SE, SEL and Limited. Base price of the top-of-the-line Calligraphy is $47,750, compared to the MSRP of the base SE trim which is just over $32,000. So the niceties and personality of this new trim comes at a heftier price tag. As tested, my Palisade Calligraphy had an MSRP of $49,070.

With AWD standard, fuel economy takes a very minor hit. As such, my tester had an EPA rating of 19 mpg/city and 24 mpg/highway. This makes for an average of around 21 mpg, which is a little sub-standard for the segment.

Hyundai still deals with a reputation of being “cheap”, which is wholly false. In fact, Hyundai has been a disruptive force in the industry by challenging the tried and true manufacturers to up their product line by offering a long warranty along with high-quality interiors. For the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, Hyundai continues to disrupt the segment and challenge its rivals.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy