Franklin Twp. picks new administrator to replace outgoing Stivers

The trustees approved a four-year contract for Cordrey that will pay a base salary of $60,000 a year, plus other township benefits.

In addition to serving as a Hamilton Twp. trustee, Cordrey is currently employed as a client relations manager with Ultimate Toys in Blue Ash. Cordrey holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Northern Kentucky University and a master’s degree in sports administration.

For the last 15 years, Cordrey has served as a youth baseball umpire, umpiring various age groups and levels including select and high school level games. He also served on the Little Miami Youth Baseball Association as head umpire for four years.

From 2006 to 2009, Cordrey was president of the Northern Kentucky Amateur Baseball League, where he scheduled games and coordinated field assignments for all teams and in general ran the entire league.