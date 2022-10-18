Franklin Twp. picks new administrator to replace outgoing Stivers

A Hamilton Twp. trustee has been appointed as the new administrator of Franklin Twp. in Warren County.
Darryl Cordrey II, who resides in Morrow, was selected Monday by the Franklin Twp. trustees.
Tracy Stivers is leaving Franklin Twp. government after seven years as administrator and 12 years total, to take a new job with the Warren County Workforce Development Board. Stivers’ last day is Friday.
Cordrey said he applied because he wanted to obtain a professional position that will allow him to grow his skills in leadership and communication in the public sector.
The trustees approved a four-year contract for Cordrey that will pay a base salary of $60,000 a year, plus other township benefits.
In addition to serving as a Hamilton Twp. trustee, Cordrey is currently employed as a client relations manager with Ultimate Toys in Blue Ash. Cordrey holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Northern Kentucky University and a master’s degree in sports administration.
For the last 15 years, Cordrey has served as a youth baseball umpire, umpiring various age groups and levels including select and high school level games. He also served on the Little Miami Youth Baseball Association as head umpire for four years.
From 2006 to 2009, Cordrey was president of the Northern Kentucky Amateur Baseball League, where he scheduled games and coordinated field assignments for all teams and in general ran the entire league.
