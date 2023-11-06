Franklin, schools looking to share costs for additional K9

Franklin is the home of the Wildcats, but a K9 may become a part of the school community keeping students safe.

Officials from the city of Franklin and the Franklin City Schools are exploring a possible partnership that would share the costs of a police canine that would increase the level of security of school buildings.

Franklin City Council recently discussed this possible partnership in which an additional police dog would be acquired to detect explosives and firearms as well as provide emotional support to the student body.

City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said Franklin police have responded to five incidents in the 2023-2024 school year that included two bomb threats and three gun threats after school, at a football game and at the school’s homecoming dance.

Westendorf said during the 2022-2023 school year, police responded to 14 incidents including four bomb threats; airsoft guns; and included kill lists and threats of violence with weapons in elementary schools

Police Chief Adam Colon said the idea to collaborate on the joint venture came from school resource officer Jake Lacon following a discussion with a building principal. Colon said he has encouraged Lacon to do some research on the costs and prepare a presentation for city and school district officials.

“One local breeder has designated a good candidate for us to consider,” Colon said. “A five-month-old English Springer named Maggie.

“We believe this might help mitigate threats faster and be a friendly presence in the buildings,” Colon said.

He said the dog would focus on explosive and firearms detection and not drug detection, tracking or apprehensions.

Westendorf said the proposed K9 could assist with random searches, pre-event screening, post-incident screening and post-incident emotional support.

He said emotional support training would begin immediately and the dog and officer would be sent to explosive and firearms detection training this spring. Colon said the that training would take about 12 weeks to complete.

Colon said the dog and handler would be required to train 16 hours a month and during the summer with the Warren County K9 team. He said the proposed costs have not yet been determined but it could be as much as $20,000, with the school district and police department splitting the costs.

Franklin Schools Superintendent Michael Sander said the district is interested in developing the partnership to increase student safety but has not yet seen any proposal or costs from the city as of Friday afternoon.

Franklin police K9 Liza completed training a few months ago with the Kettering Police Department.

In 2019, Springboro police introduced Blue, a white golden retriever who’s been greeting visitors at Springboro City Hall. The dog is friendly, but he’s also part of a national trend of police departments utilizing comfort K-9s already ready for duty around the country.

Unlike police K-9s used for drug detection and other law enforcement work, comfort dogs are trained to work with multiple handlers and are useful in helping traumatized victims calm down. Comfort dogs are also part of the police presence around town, at schools and parades.