Franklin plant where Trotwood woman died in accident has had ‘significant issues,’ OSHA says

Taylor Kendrick, 26, died while doing work on machine.

11 minutes ago
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration has started investigating the death of a Trotwood woman who died just after midnight Saturday at the Forvia auto parts manufacturing plant.

Ken Montgomery, area director of the federal OSHA area office in Cincinnati, said the woman had climbed underneath a machine to do some job-related task when the machine was activated.

“This is unfortunate for everyone,” he said. “Many industrial accidents can be prevented.”

Montgomery said Faurecia has had “significant issues” over the years. Since 2013, there have been five reports requiring OSHA intervention and inspection, according to the OSHA website.

Forvia was formerly known as Faurecia.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Taylor Kendrick, 26. The preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Franklin police were called at 12:08 a.m. Saturday to the stainless steel exhaust factory located at 2301 Commerce Center Drive concerning an unconscious female who wasn’t breathing and who had been stuck in a machine.

According to narratives of the police reports, officers found Kendrick laying on her left side on a conveyor belt. The first responders could not feel a pulse in the woman’s left wrist. Kendrick was pronounced dead at 12:18 a.m.

Officials at the Franklin manufacturer could not be reached Sunday or Monday morning.

Montgomery said the agency has six months to complete its investigation, but expects it to be completed before the statutory deadline because it’s a fatality.

