Dorothy Lane Market breaks ground on Mason location

After months of site preparation and infrastructure work, Dorothy Lane Market broke ground Thursday afternoon for its upcoming fourth location in Mason.

The Dayton-based gourmet grocer held a small, private gathering at the construction site to commemorate the milestone, including officials from the city of Mason, Traditions Building & Development Group, Western Row Land Developers, and Cintech Construction, the general contractor for the Mason location.

The planned grocery store is part of the Mosaic, a $150 million project that will include residential, office and other retail development in Mason.

“We are thrilled to open our newest store in Mason. We can’t wait for the opportunity to be a part of the community and make people happy with our unique shopping experience,” said Calvin Mayne, DLM president.

Dorothy Lane Market, which has three locations in the Dayton area, was founded in 1948 by the Mayne family and continues to be locally owned and operated by the family.

“We’ve had customers from Mason and greater Cincinnati shop with us for many years. It’s a thrill to be one step closer to extending the quality and customer service we pride ourselves on to this community,” said Norman Mayne, DLM CEO.

The site is located at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row Roads and is part of a mixed-use planned community.

“We’ve worked together with Dorothy Lane Market and (Western Row Land Developers) for many years to make this a reality,” said Mason Mayor Barbara Spaeth. “What a delight the day is finally here to help Dorothy Lane market break ground. It is going to be a wonderful destination for Mason and all of Cincinnati.”

DLM Mason will be the grocer’s largest location. The space will encompass an approximately 50,000-square-foot main level and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine, which will include an on-site Culinary Center. As a frame of reference, the Springboro location, which opened in 2002, is about 40,000 square feet. DLM officials said between 250 and 300 associates will be employed at the Mason location.

Cintech was selected as the general contractor for the Mason location in early October, after store design plans were finalized by the grocer.

DLM officials said they will be able to provide a more accurate projection for an opening date once construction is further along.

Dorothy Lane Market timeline

1948: Dorothy Lane Market founded as a fruit stand at the corner of Far Hills and Dorothy Lane.

1953: DLM expands when it relocates to where the Oakwood location currently stands.

1991: DLM opens the Washington Square location (Washington Twp./Centerville).

2002: DLM Springboro opens.

2021: Announcement of new DLM store in Mason as part of a $150 million mixed-use development at Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads.

2023: Ground breaking ceremony held for new Mason location.

SOURCE: Dorothy Lane Market