Development in Lebanon may include combined Crossfit gym, coffee shop and more

Two Warren County fitness centers may be combining into one gym on North Broadway in Lebanon after a revision was made to a development agreement for the site.
The agreement affects a parcel of city-owned property on North Broadway that was originally slated for demolition. Lebanon City Council heard an updated business plan presentation from Crossfit Superfly owner Brian Miller and his business consultant Pete West who are seeking to redevelop 535 N. Broadway. Miller and his group offered to purchase the property for $150,000.
He said he will be relocating his Crossfit gym in Mason and combining the Lebanon gym there. He expects 40 members of the Mason gym will be moving to the new facility.
The proposed purchase was on today’s work session agenda so that council members could get their questions answered by the developer from previous meetings, which is routine said City Auditor/Clerk of Council Dan Burke.
According to city officials, Miller’s group is planning to invest more than $500,000 into the building once the property is acquired. The proposal is to include space for his Crossfit Superfly business, Script Coffee roastery and retail center, the Lebanon Impact Club and an art studio.
Council approved a first reading of the development agreement with Crossfit Superfly LLC in December. Had there been no changes, the development agreement would have proceeded to a final vote at today’s council meeting.However, Miller told council at its last meeting the new corporate entity, BW Miller Holding Company, would replace Crossfit Superfly in the development agreement.
At that time, City Attorney Mark Yurick advised the agreement should be modified to reflect that change and to start the legislative process over.
Burke said the modified agreement will not appear on council’s agenda for today, Jan. 10, but would be up for discussion at council’s work session.
If council members sponsor the legislation again, the agreement will be given a first reading at council’s Jan. 24 regular meeting, Burke said.
