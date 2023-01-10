Development in Lebanon may include combined Crossfit gym, coffee shop and more

According to city officials, Miller’s group is planning to invest more than $500,000 into the building once the property is acquired. The proposal is to include space for his Crossfit Superfly business, Script Coffee roastery and retail center, the Lebanon Impact Club and an art studio.

Council approved a first reading of the development agreement with Crossfit Superfly LLC in December. Had there been no changes, the development agreement would have proceeded to a final vote at today’s council meeting.However, Miller told council at its last meeting the new corporate entity, BW Miller Holding Company, would replace Crossfit Superfly in the development agreement.

At that time, City Attorney Mark Yurick advised the agreement should be modified to reflect that change and to start the legislative process over.

Explore Lebanon looking at development agreement to renovate building

Burke said the modified agreement will not appear on council’s agenda for today, Jan. 10, but would be up for discussion at council’s work session.

If council members sponsor the legislation again, the agreement will be given a first reading at council’s Jan. 24 regular meeting, Burke said.