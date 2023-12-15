Deputies investigating shots-fired report in Warren County

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of shots being fired at an occupied residence in Turtlecreek Twp. on Friday.
According to the Warren County Communications Center, the call was received at 12:24 p.m. from apartments in the 2400 block of Brookview Drive, just off Hendrickson Road on the Middletown border.
Chief Deputy Barry Riley said no one was injured and that the public is not in danger. He said deputies are seeking a suspect, but was unable to share any additional information Friday afternoon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
In Other News
1
Springboro approves recreational cannabis business moratorium
2
Several tax levies being considered for March 2024 election in Warren...
3
Roundabout at Ohio 48/Lytle Five Points planned in Warren County
4
‘Please give families a break’; Respondents ask Ohio Medicaid for...
5
Public comment asks Ohio to revise estate recovery hardship rules
About the Author