Dayton man killed in one of two Clermont County fatal motorcycle crashes

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Clermont County are investigating a pair of fatal crashes this weekend with one involving the death of a Dayton man.
According to the Batavia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Terry M. Aikins, 67, of Dayton, was riding his motorcycle on Ohio 232 about 3:12 p.m. Saturday in Monroe Twp, Clermont County. The highway patrol’s preliminary investigation indicates that Aikins was riding a 2017 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer motorcycle and failed to negotiate a curve along Ohio 232, and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.
The patrol said as a result of the crash, Aikins was pronounced dead at the scene. Aikins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the patrol said.
Monroe Twp. Fire and EMS, Washington Twp. Fire and EMS, and the Clermont County sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices responded to the crash scene.
No other information was available Sunday as the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation by the patrol’s Batavia Post.
Batavia post troopers are also investigating a fatal two-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday morning that happened about 12:07 a.m. on Ohio 133 at milepost 17 in Williamsburg Twp. in Clermont County.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout, operated by Charles Bishop, 29, of Cincinnati, was traveling southbound on Ohio 133 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Bishop was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest on the edge of the roadway, where he was lying unconscious. A 2018 Tesla Model 3, operated by Quincy Talmadge, 21, of Westerville, was traveling northbound on Ohio 133 and struck Bishop, according to the highway patrol.
Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. No injuries were reported by the driver or occupants of the Tesla.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Fire Department & EMS, Williamsburg Fire Department & EMS, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and Tarvin’s Towing.
The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia post.
About the Author