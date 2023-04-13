X

Construction on bike path bridge south of Warren County delayed to fall

Community Content
By Staff Report
1 hour ago

Due to a change in construction plans, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has reopened a portion of the Little Miami State Park’s multi-use Scenic Trail for riders heading south of Warren County

The trail’s O’Bannon Bridge in Loveland as closed in March as part of a project to replace the structure.

The O’Bannon Bridge was originally scheduled to be shut down and replaced from May to October. While there are currently no concerns with the structural safety of the bridge, ODNR – in coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) – will monitor the structural integrity of the bridge.

If it is deemed unsafe for pedestrian traffic by inspectors, it will be closed. The O’Bannon Creek bridge is one of the original bridges that remains from when the Little Miami State Park Scenic Trail was a railroad. Its replacement will be steel with a concrete deck. Construction is expected to begin in October and last into the spring. The cost of the project is estimated to be $1.7 million.

Closure will now be Oct. 1- May 15.

In Other News
1
Huge factory fire in Richmond, Ind. leads to evacuations, toxicity...
2
State of Warren County: Area is strong, well poised for economic...
3
Ohio aims to add population; state narrowly down in Census, local...
4
Warren Co. court affirms Lebanon firearms ordinance
5
Carlisle voters have one, not two tax issues to consider in May...

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top