Construction on bike path bridge south of Warren County delayed to fall

Due to a change in construction plans, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has reopened a portion of the Little Miami State Park’s multi-use Scenic Trail for riders heading south of Warren County
The trail’s O’Bannon Bridge in Loveland as closed in March as part of a project to replace the structure.
The O’Bannon Bridge was originally scheduled to be shut down and replaced from May to October. While there are currently no concerns with the structural safety of the bridge, ODNR – in coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) – will monitor the structural integrity of the bridge.
If it is deemed unsafe for pedestrian traffic by inspectors, it will be closed. The O’Bannon Creek bridge is one of the original bridges that remains from when the Little Miami State Park Scenic Trail was a railroad. Its replacement will be steel with a concrete deck. Construction is expected to begin in October and last into the spring. The cost of the project is estimated to be $1.7 million.
Closure will now be Oct. 1- May 15.
