City of Mason taps new police chief

Wells graduated from the police academy in July 2009. After taking a brief break to stay home with his newborn baby and two siblings Wells started his new position as a Mason police officer on Aug. 16, 2009. Wells was then promoted to sergeant 12 years later on July 18, 2021.

Born and raised in Mason, Wells has worked 22 years for the city. He and his wife, Amanda and their four children, Riley, Logan, Owen, Addison reside near Mason in Kings Mills.

“It has been an honor to serve the community in different capacities over the past 20 plus years. I am grateful for this opportunity to serve as the Police Chief for the community I grew up in. I look forward to continuing to grow and maintain the professionalism our officers provide our citizens,” Wells said.

Over the past 8 months, led by former Police Chief Ron Ferrell, interested candidates participated in exercises and had the opportunity to serve in an interim police chief role for the city. This unique approach had significant benefits for the candidates and the city, leaders said. Candidates gained insight into administrative operations.

The Mason Police Dept. was first accredited in 1997. It has 52 sworn officers, including a Campus Safety Team and three K9 units.