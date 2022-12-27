BreakingNews
Video shows extensive flooding of Ohio Statehouse after burst pipe
City of Mason taps new police chief

19 minutes ago

Levi Wells will take the reins as Mason’s new chief of Police for the City of Mason beginning Sunday.

The search for a new police chief began after Chief Todd Carter announced his retirement April 8.

“Under Chief Carter’s leadership I have witnessed the depth of knowledge, skills, and talent within the department. I was confident Mason’s next chief of police would be selected from internal candidates,” said City Manager Eric Hansen.

Wells began his career with the city as a seasonal employee on Nov. 24, 1999, before earning a full-time position as maintenance worker on Oct. 9, 2000. His interest in serving as a police officer began during his tenure as a maintenance worker.

Becoming a police officer was not easy as he worked full time as a maintenance worker, attended evening classes and participated in three police application processes, while he and his wife Amanda were raising two small children.

Wells graduated from the police academy in July 2009. After taking a brief break to stay home with his newborn baby and two siblings Wells started his new position as a Mason police officer on Aug. 16, 2009. Wells was then promoted to sergeant 12 years later on July 18, 2021.

Born and raised in Mason, Wells has worked 22 years for the city. He and his wife, Amanda and their four children, Riley, Logan, Owen, Addison reside near Mason in Kings Mills.

“It has been an honor to serve the community in different capacities over the past 20 plus years. I am grateful for this opportunity to serve as the Police Chief for the community I grew up in. I look forward to continuing to grow and maintain the professionalism our officers provide our citizens,” Wells said.

Over the past 8 months, led by former Police Chief Ron Ferrell, interested candidates participated in exercises and had the opportunity to serve in an interim police chief role for the city. This unique approach had significant benefits for the candidates and the city, leaders said. Candidates gained insight into administrative operations.

The Mason Police Dept. was first accredited in 1997. It has 52 sworn officers, including a Campus Safety Team and three K9 units.

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

