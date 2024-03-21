Cause of Franklin fire that left 22 people homeless determined

Stitzel said there were other combustible material on the balcony that contributed to the blaze.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or to the residents who were evacuated from the fire. Stitzel estimated the damage to structure and contents at between $300,000 and $500,000. As of Wednesday, no residents were allowed to return to their apartments to gather belongings.

Stitzel said many of the displaced residents escaped the blaze with just the clothes on their back. He also said that one person had renters insurance. Go Fund Me pages have been established and other local community groups and the American Red Cross are working to assist displaced residents with shelter, food, and clothing.

Councilwoman Debbie Fouts, who owns A&G Pizza, said one of her employees was one of the people who lost everything in their apartment. Fouts said she and others in the community are working to assist her and others in the fire.

Heavy fire was showing, with flames coming from the roof, when crews responded to a report of a fire around 10 p.m. at the Emerald Edge Apartments. Eight units sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

Area fire departments responded to assist, and Fire Lt. Darrin Wiseman said it took approximately seven hours to put out the fire. Challenges included cars that were in the way, narrow roads and not being able to get a ladder truck in addition to water pressure issues.