Carlisle hiring next superintendent of schools from nearby district

“I’m very excited about this,” Fischer said. “I think the best answer is going back to a district I’m familiar with. I have many fond memories and I plan to finish my career here.”

District Treasurer Dan Bassler said a special meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the high school auditorium to approve Fischer to the new position, with a three-year contract to start. Bassler said Fischer will be paid a salary of $145,000 a year.

Fischer has 30 years of educational experience, including eight years in superintendent roles. He has served as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, assistant athletic director, middle school principal and high school principal. He also previously served as superintendent of the Twin Valley School District.

Fischer is a Germantown resident, and the assistant principal job in Carlisle was his first position in school administration. He said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with the Carlisle community and school staff.

Fischer was among 19 candidates seeking the Carlisle superintendent’s position. In addition to Fischer, those applying for the position included Matt Bishop, Ron Brown, Trang Cannon, Christopher Conley, Joy Drakes-Stokes, Ian Frank, Clint Freese, Dustin Gehring, Joseph Hall, Martha Hasselbusch, Andrew Huber, Rebecca Huber, Aaron Marshall, Norbert Martini, Michael Milner, Jeff Patrick, Amy Randolph, and Lisa Tuttle Huff. The superintendent’s search was conducted by the Warren County Educational Service Center.

As superintendent, Fischer will succeed David Vail, who has been in that position since September 2020 and oversaw the transition and opening of the district’s new K-12 building. Vail will step down at the end of his current contract on July 31. Prior to joining the Carlisle district, Vail said Carlisle was the 10th school district in five southwest Ohio counties that he served during his career.

Prior to becoming Carlisle’s superintendent, Vail served as superintendent of schools in Versailles and Miamisburg, retiring from the Miamisburg post in 2020. He also served as an administrator for the Bethel and Brookville school districts, and before that spent 15 years teaching math and coaching in the Oakwood, Xenia, Dayton, Bellbrook and Centerville school districts.