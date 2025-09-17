Pyramid Hill Art Fair is back with 60 artisan vendors from throughout region

Art Fair at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28. The event is free for park members and for children ages 5 and younger, and $5 for non-member guests.

As part of the two-day festival, guests can enjoy a day out in the park, in nature, along with all the other festivities that feature art and live music, along with a variety of food trucks and family-friendly activities. Guests can take a leisurely walk and come home with a handmade or handcrafted item such as a piece of jewelry or a new painting.

Art Fair, one of the park’s largest annual events, will feature 60 regional and national artists that will sell one-of-a-kind handmade items. Participating artists will showcase painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry, woodworking, metal, sculptures, mixed-media, wearable art and more. Artists will have their artwork on display, and it will also be available for sale.

“Art Fair is something we’ve been hosting for a long time, and it’s popularity has continued to grow. At this point, it’s become a big tradition for the Hamilton and Greater Cincinnati areas. Families from all across the Tri-state like to come to this event,” French said. “It’s a nice way to close-out summer and welcome fall.”

The artists’ booths will be set amongst the monumental modern and contemporary sculptures that dot Pyramid Hill’s grounds.

“Pyramid Hill is a beautiful setting for events, and for Art Fair specifically, the park lends itself to the community-oriented design of Art Fair,” French said. “We welcome everybody back to the park. It’s going to be another great year.”

There will be live musical performances throughout the weekend. Curated by 3rd Street Music on Saturday, there will be a different artist performing every hour. On Sunday, there is a 1 p.m. performance featuring the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra.

Activities will take place on both Saturday and Sunday in the Family Fun Zone, which is complete with bounce houses and a community cardboard castle. New this year, the McCloskey Wonder Works Museum will have a booth in the Family Fun Zone with children’s activities and crafts that are inspired by McCloskey’s books. “A Main Street Story: Robert McCloskey in Hamilton” exhibition is also currently on display.

MORE DETAILS