Popular Hometown Hero program has workers hanging more than 600 banners right now

Pictured Travis Jenkins, an employee with the Hamilton Department of Infrastructure, installing on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, a Hometown Hero banner along Main Street. There will be more than 600 installed around the city on display through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

1 hour ago
Hamilton’s Hometown Hero banner program has essentially doubled every year since its inception three years ago.

In its inaugural year, 2023, 126 vinyl banners were hung on selected streets from May until Veterans Day. In year two, nearly 230 more were added, nearly double the number of the first year.

However, another 304 banners were ordered in year three, and Northwest Washington Boulevard will be added to the streets honoring Hamilton’s service men and women.

“The outpouring of patriotism in our city is just tremendous,” said Hamilton City Councilmember Tim Naab, a member of the Hometown Hero Banner Committee." People who want to remember our loved ones who were in service, or who are currently serving, the numbers are just off the charts. We’re blessed with patriotism and pride.

Hamilton Hometown Heroes banners are being installed around the city. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

City crews began installing the banners last week and will continue into the week of May 5. The goal, Naab said, is to have all 600-plus banners installed before Armed Forces Day on May 17, which is the Hometown Hero banner dedication ceremony at Armstead Park. The hour-long noon-time ceremony, rain or shine, will have a special moment to recognize those killed in action.

The KIA service members will be located along the lead-up on either side of the High-Main Bridge, including the off-ramp onto Park Avenue and the on-ramp from Ross Avenue.

Street locations for all other service member banners will be released after the committee walks the footprint of all the streets with banners. In the first two years, banners have been on several streets, including MLK Boulevard, NW Washington Boulevard, Brookwood Avenue, Main Street, High Street (between 6th Street and Ohio 4), B Street, and Grand Boulevard near South Hamilton Crossing.

Banners feature service men and women from modern times as well as soldiers from the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.

The goal is to make sure families are grouped together, and to have some service members at a specific location, like the late Richard Underwood‘s banner hanging outside Richard’s Pizza, the restaurant he built in 1969.

Pictured Travis Jenkins, an employee with the Hamilton Department of Infrastructure, installing on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the Hometown Hero banner of the late Richard Underwood, the founder of Richard's Pizza. His banner is in front of the pizzeria he built in 1969 on Main Street. There will be more than 620 Hometown Hero banners installed around the city and on display until Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Once the banner location document is created, it will be posted on the Hamilton, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the Hamilton Community Foundation websites, and hardcopies will be available at each of those locations, according to the committee.

Applications for the Banner Class of 2026 won’t be accepted until after Veterans Day 2025. However, service men and women or their families can begin gathering that information now to be ready for the 100-day application window. Documents and a fee are required to have a banner installed.

MORE DETAILS

All questions and inquiries should be directed to hamiltonhometownheroesbanner@gmail.com or 513-403-2225.

