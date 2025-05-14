Breaking: NEW DETAILS: One person killed in Middletown police shooting

PHOTOS: Hamilton High School Class of 2025 graduation

Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
Hamilton High School graduation 2025
1 / 18
Hamilton High School held its graduation ceremony on May 14, 2025. PROVIDED