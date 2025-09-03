Oliver’s Toy Chest relocates down Main Street

“We have a lot more room, so we can put out bigger pieces out,” said David Robbins. “It just gives us a lot more opportunity to show what we have.”

Oliver’s Toy Chest was named for Oliver Robbins, the 10-year-old son of David and Samantha Robbins, who died on Oct. 21, 2021, from complications of a bone marrow transplant. He had been in remission from acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Oliver’s Toy Chest had been an eBay business since December 2021, and the plans were to open a physical location once their youngest son was better.

As they have started their fourth year with a physical store, Robbins said he wasn’t sure they’d be open. But despite the uncertainty, people shopped.

Patrons entering Oliver’s Toy Chest are greeted with a wall of VHS tapes in a living room-style area set up for a movie night on a vintage wood-encased tube television. Now, those coming in are more likely to see Gremlins playing, which was one of Oliver’s favorite movies.

The new location gives the Robbins’ more room for display cases for higher-priced toys and wall space to hang repackaged action figures in Oliver’s Toy Chest-branded packaging.

The store’s growth has happened organically, from attending events to faithful customers spreading the word about the business, the Robbins said.

“This is what he started, and it worked,” said Samantha Robbins. “We’re growing and it’s becoming what we believed it would.”

Oliver’s Toy Chest offers a range of items, from $5 toys for kids to $500 pieces for collectors.

“It’s really across the board,” Robbins said. “The inventory’s always changing here, so it’s always freshened up.”

Staying on Main Street is important, said the Robbins’.

“When we were looking to move buildings, we didn’t want to move off Main Street,” he said, saying they looked at multiple locations. “Our customers and clientele walk down Main Street daily ... and if we left (Main Street), we didn’t know if that would come with us.”

Oliver’s Toy Chest is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. They’re closed on Sundays and Mondays.