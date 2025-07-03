New event venue, cocktail lounge to be featured at Hamilton COhatch

Known as The Bank Hall, which is in the main lobby of the former bank building will be a co-working space during the day and an event venue in the evenings with the ability to host boutique weddings, corporate events and social gatherings for up to 140. The Eyrie will serve craft cocktails and light fare “in an intimate lounge setting.”

Redevelopment of the former 26,000-square-foot bank building at 219 High St. began in late 2023. In 2024, City Council offered a 50% tax abatement for 10 years in exchange for hiring three full-time and 10 part-time employees.

Hamilton’s first co-working space was The Benison at 100 S. Third St., and it also has an event space and is in the former Chaco Credit Union building.

COhatch’s expansion to the northern Cincinnati region is part of JobsOhio’s Vibrant Communities Program, which supports development projects filling a market need. The JobsOhio grant supporting this COhatch project is another part of Hamilton’s continuing revitalization and transformation, said Aaron Hufford, the city’s executive director of Development. The Hamilton redevelopment is a near-$8.7 million project.

“Adaptive reuse projects can be complex and challenging, but they’re also vital to preserving our community’s character and driving economic growth,” he said. “By restoring this historic landmark and bringing new activity to High Street, this project strengthens Hamilton’s position as a thriving destination.”

The Hamilton location will offer dozens of private rooms and meeting spaces among the 350 total workspaces, and it will have the coworking chain’s first boutique event space, said Matt Davis, COhatch co-founder and CEO.

“COhatch has been a center for hospitality in Ohio for many years now, but offering this new space is something different than we’ve ever done before,” he said.

COhatch Hamilton Director of Operations Tyler McCleary will manage The Eyrie Cocktail Lounge, which he said will be “something new and special” in downtown.

“I think this concept is much needed to bring some additional nightlife into downtown, as well as bring more people together so they can work, meet, and live all in one space,” he said, adding he wants to partner with the other restaurants in the city’s downtown.

COhatch, which was founded in 2016 in Worthington, Ohio, has 41 locations open or under construction in six states. For more information on the event venue and the cocktail lounge, visit COhatch.com/bankhall or email hello@theeyriehamilton.com. Bookings for 2026 are now being accepted.