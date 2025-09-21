McCrabb: New SELF executive director aims to empower Butler County residents to reach their dreams

She replaced Jeffrey Diver, who retired after 29 years and whose name became synonymous with the organization.

SELF was established in 1995 with key leadership from the late Butler County Commissioner Janet Clemmons and was designated by the Ohio Department of Development on April 1, 1996.

Starr joined SELF in November of 2021 as the point person for internal operations and external events, including SELF’s Adopt-a-Family program and annual awards celebration. While her job title has changed, Starr, 38, said she’s still passionate about being an advocate for the individuals SELF serves in the community. “It’s a gift to be a part of helping others as they work through their story,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to see those people follow their dreams, set their goals and reach those goals.”

SELF aims to help Butler County residents move beyond crisis situations toward improved financial stability and general well-being; retain the skills and attitudes necessary for sustained employment and self-sufficiency; and build and maintain assets to disrupt the cycle of poverty, she said.

When asked what comes to mind when she hears the word SELF, Starr said: “Coming alongside someone and helping them along that path whatever that path may be. Everyone has a story, everyone has challenges, barriers in their life.” SELF’s goal is to assist its clients in clearing those hurdles. She said SELF wants to create building blocks to make it easier for dreams to be reached. That may mean utility assistance, home improvements, job placement or financial education. Anything to help clients get from Point A to Point B. “We want to come into that part of their story and build them up,” she said. But what happens when a client fails? “I don’t look at it as failure,” she said. “We want them to continue to learn and grow like a learning opportunity. Maybe that path wasn’t their best path and the right path.” Starr, who lives in Preble County just outside Oxford, probably never figured she’d be in this leadership position. Before joining the team at SELF, she spent 10 years working at a non-profit serving vulnerable populations. She also worked in human resources at a university. Then when Diver retired, Starr realized being the executive director was “something I wanted to go for.” Hamilton Vice Mayor Eric Pohlman serves on the SELF board. After conducting an extensive search for Diver’s replacement, the board realized the best candidate already worked in the building, he said. He said the new executive director has the “perfect” last name. “She will be our new star for SELF,” Pohlman said during a city council meeting. “Sarah is very motivated. She has a lot of heart, a lot of passion.”

Columnist Rick McCrabb writes about local people and events every Sunday. If you have an idea for a story, contact him at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.