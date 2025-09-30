Jungle Jim’s is hosting a Fall Kickoff Bash this weekend to mark its 50th anniversary

He said everybody who works at the store, and its key people, are part of the reason why people come to the international market.

Reflecting on 50 years, one of the things that keeps him motivated and having fun are new projects and ideas. He still works in the store and gets to see all the ideas come to life.

“I don’t look back a lot. I have all these new ideas, and I can’t wait to get to them,” said Bonaminio, “I’m having fun. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Jungle Jim’s International Market was born out of a fruit and vegetable stand that he started in Mariemont on the side of the road. Today, the retailers reach and reputation has expanded globally.

“You earn that. People just don’t give you stuff, you earn it. I really enjoy when people come up to me and share stories about what Jungle Jim’s means to them,” Bonaminio said.

He said, “It means a lot when I see the store filled with people, and I walk around talking to people…I keep on going, and every day, I want to make it better. I just want to come up with crazy ideas and try to put smiles on people’s faces.”

Jungle Jim’s Fall Kickoff Bash will take place from 1-6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Fairfield location. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Activities, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

“I’s important to go back to where Jungle Jim’s first started, which is welcoming people to an experience. Whether it’s a fruit stand on the side of the road or a free event capitalizing on the excitement we all experience when we swing into the fall months,” said Zack Cobb, creative director at Jungle Jim’s International Market.

He said a lot of people stop at Jungle Jim’s during various seasons and holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas or summer and fall.

“We wanted to encourage people to come experience a taste of what people love about fall here at our store,” Cobb said. “Kick off your holiday tradition here at Jungle Jim’s. What makes Jungle Jim’s special is all the things that we do.”

Guests can select seasonal mums and pumpkins from the Jungle Jim’s Pumpkin Patch and enjoy an afternoon of fall flavors, games, and activities for all ages.

“What better way to celebrate 50 years of imagination than to imagine a new event in the front of the store that’s absolutely free. Everybody loves fall,” Cobb said.

The event’s highlights will include concessions by The Oscar Event Center team, seasonal fall beers, hard and non-alcoholic ciders, pumpkin toss and apple dipping games, face painting and more.

Plus, there will be a Honey Hill Farm Petting Zoo 1-5 p.m. Oct. 4. Guests can pet a variety of friendly animals, including sheep, goats, llamas, alpacas, a mini cow, a mini donkey, a mini horse, ducks and chicken.

On Oct. 5, guests can participate in a Painting With a Twist activity. Participants may pick from a selection of wooden animals, 3D printed figures and jewelry boxes to paint. Materials will be provided.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, there is a 50 Years of Imagination Tote, a Jungle Jim’s Fruit Stand fruited wheat ale brewed in conjunction with HighGrain Brewing Co. and more.