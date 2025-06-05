Hue Mane opens relocated salon in Lindenwald

Biz Jarvis, owner of Hue Mane Salon, has moved to a new storefront in Hamilton. She opened in Lindenwald at 2301 Pleasant Ave., across from the planned mixed-use redevelopment of the former Shuler & Benninghofen Woolen Mill.

HAMILTON — When Hue Mane owner Biz Jarvis saw the Shuler & Benninghofen redevelopment project plans, she was “all in.”

This past August, she signed a five-year lease across the street from the former woolen mill set to turn into a 125-apartment mixed-use development.

“The city’s plans for this area are what sold me on the lease,” said Javis, who relocated her salon from Main Street to 2301 Pleasant Ave. “I was not all in until I saw all the plans, and I said, ‘I’m in.’”

Moving was a necessity. Jarvis had to have more room, and between the $29 million redevelopment project across Pleasant Avenue and the fact that she grew up in Lindenwald, the stars aligned, she said.

Bloomfield/Schon has plans to begin the redevelopment project later this year, and is seeking City Council approval for a preliminary and final planned development. In addition to the 125 apartments, plans call for 7,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space.

Hue Mane is the first business to open in this block of Pleasant Avenue since the news of the redevelopment of the former woolen mill, and is ready to help be a leader within the Lindenwald business community.

“It’s amazing,” Jarvis said as she thought about the development possibilities in Lindenwald. “We’re here for the community, we’re here to provide a safe space for everybody in the community. Everybody’s welcome here, and I’m proud to focus on community over competition.”

Jarvis has already spoken with other business owners.

“We’ve all been talking and trying to find a way to come together just as business owners,” she said. “I’m happy to be a leader and to say this is a good area to invest in.”

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the new location on Wednesday morning. Chamber President and CEO Dan Bates called the design “a museum unto itself.”

“It’s an experience,” he said of the space. “And I’m sure the service is going to match that positive experience.”

