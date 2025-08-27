How much will that levy or bond cost you? Here’s how you can find out

“With high property taxes currently the No. 1 issue in the state, it’s critical for people to be informed before making voting decisions that may impact their tax bill,” said Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix. “It’s also important for people to contact their local officials putting forth the levy with any questions they may have. There may be no additional cost or there may be other levies dropping off.”

Butler County Board of Election certified levies certified for the Nov. 4 general election are:

⋅ Butler County Elderly Services: Renewal and increase. This is a renewal of a five-year, 1.3-mill levy with an increase of 0.7 mills. It increases taxes from $26 to $51 per $100,000 in property value.

· Lakota Local School District: Bond issue and additional Permanent Improvement levy. This is a 4.99-mill, $506 million bond issue, which is an additional $174.65 per $100,000 in property value. It will be collected for 37 years. There is also an additional 0.95-mill Permanent Improvement levy at $33.25 per $100,000 in property value. This is a continuing levy. Together, this would increase a homeowner’s annual tax liability to $208 per $100,000 in property value.

· Madison Local School District: This is a renewal of a 3.96-mill levy, which would be collected for 10 years. There are no additional costs to property owners.

· Hanover Twp. Fire District: This is an additional 3.5-mill fire levy that would collect at $122.50 per $100,000 in property value. This levy would be collected for five years.

· Milford Twp.: This is an additional 1.85-mill EMS levy that would collect at $64.75 per $100,000 in property value. This levy would be collected for five years.

· Morgan Twp.: This is a renewal of a 2.75-mill fire levy for 5 years. There is no additional cost to property owners.

· Ross Twp. Fire District: This is an additional 6.5-mill fire levy that would collect at $227.50 per $100,000 in property value. This is a continuing levy.

To access the calculator, visit the Butler County Auditor’s website, choose the “Property Search” option in the center of the page. Look up a specific property, and the “Levy Calculator” option will be on the left side of the page.

For a complete list of candidates, issues and questions that will appear on the ballot, visit the Butler County Board of Elections at elections.bcohio.gov.