Group raising funds for school therapy dog

Leadership Hamilton Class 33 hopes to acquire and train a dog for Hamilton City Schools.
Hamilton City Schools will be the benefactor of Leadership Hamilton Class 33's project called Pawsitive Connections, which will place a therapy dog in the Hamilton City Schools. Associate Superintendent Andrea Blevins said the goal is to have a therapy dog in each of the 13 district buildings. Pictured are Hamilton police officers with a dog during the Leadership Hamilton Class 33 graduation at the Fitton Center on May 21, 2025. PROVIDED/TVHAMILTON

Credit: TVHAMILTON

Credit: TVHAMILTON

Hamilton City Schools will be the benefactor of Leadership Hamilton Class 33's project called Pawsitive Connections, which will place a therapy dog in the Hamilton City Schools. Associate Superintendent Andrea Blevins said the goal is to have a therapy dog in each of the 13 district buildings. Pictured are Hamilton police officers with a dog during the Leadership Hamilton Class 33 graduation at the Fitton Center on May 21, 2025. PROVIDED/TVHAMILTON
News
By
49 minutes ago
X

A group of Hamilton business leaders are raising funds to bring a therapy dog to the Hamilton City Schools through a campaign called Pawsitive Connections.

Hamilton does not have therapy dogs at any of their school buildings like other Butler County school districts, according to Associate Superintendent Andrea Blevins. This would be a “district dog,” traveling to all school buildings and out to community events, but the goal is not to limit the district to one.

Leadership Hamilton Class 33 is raising the funds for the first dog, an $8,500 expenditure, and Blevins said that eventually each school building would develop fundraising initiatives to acquire therapy dogs. The goal is to have one in each of the district’s 13 buildings, including the Miami School.

“This is completely community-generated, and for us, that was a big factor,” said Blevins, who will be Hamilton‘s next superintendent in August. “To spend the type of money these other programs were looking at was just not something at the time the district could choose.”

Lakota Schools is one of several Butler County schools that have used therapy dogs. (Photo By Michael D. Clark/Journal-News)

icon to expand image

When other Butler County districts were acquiring therapy dogs, Hamilton instead invested in other mental health supports and positive school culture initiatives that they said immediately benefited all school children.

“When this process and this program came up,” Blevins said, “it was at the right time for us.”

Leadership Hamilton is a nine-month Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce course that began in 1992, from September to May. It continues today by the philosophy that “the greatest wealth of a community lies not in the amount of its treasure, but in the quality of its leadership.” Thus, each class develops a community project.

ExploreClick here for more Hamilton news

The Pawsitive Connections campaign was chosen because “therapy dogs work,” said class member Martina Weber, associate executive director of Addiction Services at Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board.

“Research does support the use of therapy dogs,” she said. “When therapy dogs are present in the schools, there’s a higher motivation for learning.”

She said research shows children become better readers when they read to dogs instead of a person, and therapy dogs help reduce school-related stress in students who are uncomfortable in social settings.

Blevins said the idea for this project was inspired by a conversation with the Hamilton Community Foundation‘s education committee. The foundation manages the Pawsitive Connections funds.

“The Hamilton Community Foundation is honored to assist many Leadership Hamilton classes with establishing funds to support their chosen projects,” said foundation President and CEO John Guidugli. “These projects create positive change in the community and help strengthen the relationships developed through Leadership Hamilton. The Pawsitive Connections is a great example of how local leaders are turning big ideas into lasting change.”

Donations can be made to support the Pawsitive Connections projects through the Hamilton Community Foundation website, HamiltonFoundation.org.

In Other News
1
ODOT to connect I-75 at Lockland Split, seeks public input on designs
2
Middletown residency requirement conflicts with state law; current city...
3
Roundabout construction closing part of Millikin Road
4
PD: 88-year-old man ejected from car after three-vehicle crash in...
5
BUTLER COUNTY HISTORY: Israel Ludlow is a founding father of Hamilton...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.