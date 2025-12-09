Hamilton could see more downtown housing options

“Planning commission took action and recommended approval for this preliminary and final planned development with conditions,” said Lauren Nelson, Hamilton planning director. “The application notably has no variance requests from the Hamilton zoning ordinance.”

However, she said the 186 parking spaces for the project won’t be all on-site for the proposed apartment. IRG Realty Advisors told the city some of the parking spots for the mixed-use project will be on the site across MLK Boulevard at Third + Dayton.

“The city of Hamilton is poised for vibrant growth and development, and a new residential project aims to contribute to this momentum,” according to a statement the company provided the city of Hamilton. The statement went on to say the proposed fifth + butler building “will transform an underutilized space into a vibrant residential community, offering residents modern amenities, sustainable design and convenient access to local amenities and transportation.”

The project is a four-story apartment will have a mostly brick facade with about 25% being fiber cement. It will also have metal accent details, according to the plans. There would be 54 one-bedroom units, 46 two-bedrooms units and 20 three-bedroom units.

Additionally, there will be 8,000 square feet of park and greenspace in what would be a courtyard area, along with a pocket park near Dayton Street. Among the parking options include three parking structures near the railroad track side of the property.

As the city is focused on in-fill housing options with its Build Back the Block initiative, the apartment market in Hamilton has been expanding.

The new IRG project would be the latest apartment development for Hamilton, and not the last. In 2023, Rossville Flats, owned by CMC Properties, opened its mixed-use development that featured 76 market-rate apartments. In March, Riverfront Luxury Flats, opened nine new apartment options at the corner of Main and North B streets.

The Shuler-Benninghoffen mixed-use redevelopment will feature 125 units in the Lindenwald neighborhood. The company had intendent for it to start in 2025 but company officials previously said “there were a lot of things still up in the air” when it came to the project’s timeline.

IRG said its planned downtown Hamilton project will not only change the city’s skyline along the MLK Boulevard corridor, but “the project will generate economic benefits through job creation during construction and increased activity for local businesses.”

“This development will replace a long-standing vacant lot with a forward-looking, vibrant residential building that transforms the urban landscape,” according to the company.

The IRG apartment building will need to go through the full legislative process and will before City Council Wednesday for a first reading and a public hearing. The second reading and expected vote would be on Jan 14.