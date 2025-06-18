Driver of blue golf cart seen in Hamilton is answering tourist questions, and even handing out menus

“There are so many tourists coming into Hamilton who don’t really know what Hamilton has to offer, and we’re also surprised how many locals don’t know what’s here because there’s so much growth and so many new businesses,” said Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

“This is about rolling information, so that wherever the people are, the pedestrians, whether it’s tourists or locals walking around, Gail can approach them on her rolling information cart and ask, ‘How can I help you?’”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

The Hamilton Ambassador Program is the latest effort by the chamber and the Hamilton Community Foundation. The foundation will fund the program while the chamber will manage it. The blue-branded golf cart will help everyone — visitors and locals alike — explore Hamilton.

Barnett, or one of the other part-time ambassadors expected to be hired, will be out during peak pedestrian traffic times of the week and traveling the entire DORA district.

“I’ll be attending a lot of the events here in Hamilton and just being there to answer people’s questions,” Barnett said, who will have Explore Hamilton guide, menus to local restaurants and other information, including her knowledge of her hometown.

“It’s a new program, it’s new to me, and I’m excited to work with the chamber and get it going,” said the lifelong Hamiltonian. “There’s so much here you can venture out.”

She said if she doesn’t have the information in her cart or off the top of her head, the answers are just a phone call away with someone at the chamber. Bates said they will work closely with the Hamilton Visitor’s Center, a place Barnett volunteered at before being hired by the chamber for the Ambassador program.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

While an ambassador-type program is not new for the city, as Bates said, there had been some version of it over the years, it needed an organization to take charge of it.

For potential ambassadors looking for part-time work, they need to be 18 and older “with a great personality,” who aren’t afraid to approach people, friendly, and can handle questions on the fly.

Contact the chamber at 513-844-1500 to learn more about the ambassador program.