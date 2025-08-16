Hamilton, Badin football team up for city pride in cleanup effort

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

The cleanup was an opportunity for the two Hamilton schools to help put things into perspective.

“It’s really not about Hamilton vs. Badin,” said Hamilton High School Principal Ty Smallwood. “We’re going to play a football game, but more importantly, it’s about serving our community.”

Smallwood and Badin High School Principal Patrick Keating met over the summer to discuss what they can do to lean into the intercity rivalry that was relaunched in 2023, when the two teams met on Big Blue’s home field.

“This game is such an awesome opportunity for both schools, to showcase what we believe and what we’re all about,” said Keating. “We wanted to do something to bring our communities together and bring our two football teams — that are obviously competing to win football games — together and serve the community.”

Working side by side, players from Hamilton and Badin helped clean out some areas of the Booker T. Washington Center, and some of the public along the city’s 2nd Ward. Even in the midst of a rivalry week, Hamilton blue and Badin green were side by side “working together to make things better,” said Keating.

Hamilton Councilmember Joel Lauer, a teacher at Hamilton’s Garfield Middle School and Badin assistant football coach, said this teamwork among athletic rivals says a lot about Hamilton. Friday night’s game may be important to two teams’ seasons, but it’s also important to the city, as it will help build a better Hamilton.

“This is about our education system in Hamilton,” he told the players on both teams before the cleanup started. “Our education system is so important, whether it’s private or public, our education system helps build this entire community. It makes us look better.”

Hamilton and Badin renewed their intercity rivalry in 2023, playing against each other for the first time in 23 years. Badin won that first meeting 18-0, but Hamilton won 15-0 last year.

This Friday, the Badin Rams will travel to Hamilton Big Blue’s Virgil Schwarm Stadium, 1165 Eaton Ave., for the 7 p.m. season opener. This will be Big Blue’s home opener. Badin’s home opener will be the team’s third game of the season on Sept. 5, when Edgewood takes on the Rams at the school’s brand new on-campus Matandy SportsPlex, 571 New London Road.