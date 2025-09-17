Darana Hybrid to expand in Hamilton, adding 55 new jobs

Darana Hybrid is an electro-mechanical contractor that specializes in the installation, fabrication, and maintenance of industrial systems such as conveyor systems.

Hamilton City Council has to give the final approval for the project on Wednesday, Sept. 24. If approved, he said the company would start the construction process.

“It’s a pretty elaborate building,” said Tyler Shinaberry, a senior consultant for Darana Hybrid. “but it’s going to go up quickly.”

Darana Hybrid started as Darana Electric in 1996 in Niagara Falls, New York. It then moved to Tennessee before settling at 903 Belle Ave. in 2016. A year later, the company expanded its Hamilton operations. 2019 the company relocated one of its other businesses to Belle Avenue.

Growth has been steady for the Native American-owned business, which is why it needs the $15 million to $20 million expansion at 1093 Belle Ave. and 904 Belle Ave., said Shinaberry.

Most of the project will be at 1093 Belle, after the company purchased several properties and razed them to make way for a more than 90,000-square-foot warehouse that includes offices.

A new 22,600-square-foot building will be constructed at 904 Belle.

The construction project also includes at least 55 new jobs, giving the business nearly 120 employees.

Travelers coming into Hamilton along Ohio 4 will be welcomed by “a big green emerald,” Shinaberry said of the building’s distinctive hue. “It’s going to stand out, that’s for sure. It really shows the high-tech side of Darana Hybrid, that’s for sure.”

The city will also lead a reconstruction project to support the Darana project. Hamilton is reconstructing the intersection of Belle Avenue, Dixie Highway, and South Erie Boulevard (Ohio 4). The reconfiguration will accommodate the expected increased truck traffic at Darana Hybrid.

The primary improvements would be reconstructing the Ohio 4 intersection, which also includes additional road improvements, like a 600-foot reconstruction of Belle Avenue and a 1,100-foot widening of Ohio 4 between Dixie Highway and Symmes Avenue.

Additionally, Hamilton City Council agreed in 2024 to a 15-year, 60% Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement to support the project.