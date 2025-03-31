As Ohio sports betting increases, so does problem gambling and increasingly with younger gamblers

“Gambling is generally marketed as entertainment, and for most gamblers, it’s just that,” said Dan Cassino, a professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson, and the executive director of the survey. “But there’s always some chance of gambling turning into problem behaviors, and online gambling is proving to be much more dangerous than other kinds.”

He said the risks “are closely related to online betting on sports and online slot machines.”

Ohio is one of 39 states that permits sports betting, and while it’s an economic windfall, it can be a big issue for those with gambling problems, which includes 6% of college students who reported losing more than $500 in a single day, according to a recent study.

In Ohio, sports betting tax revenues in 2024 totaled $180.8 million, up $133 million in 2023.

Around 60% of college-age students bet on sports, according to the responsible gaming organization Pause Before You Play, and a lot of that is done in March, which is known as Problem Gambling Awareness Month and March Madness, named for the unpredictability of the early rounds of the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

During the 2024 tournament, it was reported that $2.72 billion was legally wagered on tournament games, and nearly 5.7 times that, or $15.5 billion, were illegal bets, like office pools, according to BetfFirm.com.

While gambling in and of itself is not a problem, Kristina Latta-Landefeld, Envision Partnerships chief operating officer, said the problem comes when it becomes commercialized, like with sports betting apps and websites, which became legal in Ohio as of January 2023.

“What’s happened in the last couple of years is this massive expansion (of gambling) at one time, and Ohio had the biggest expansion of regulated gambling at one time versus any of the other 38 states that have legalized sports betting right now,” she said. “Part of it is, it’s like anything else, and it’s got a potential for harm, it’s got a potential for addiction.”

The National Council on Problem Gambling defines gambling addiction as “gambling behavior that is damaging to a person or their family, often disrupting their daily life and career.”

Gambling addiction is a recognized mental health diagnosis, and the group says anyone who gambles can be at risk for developing a problem.

Its symptoms include thinking about gambling all the time; feeling the need to bet more money more often; going back to try to win money back, known as “chasing losses;” feeling out of control; and continuing to gamble despite negative consequences.

Ohioans bet almost $8.9 billion in 2024, which was $1.1 billion more than in 2023. And sports betting, Latta-Landefeld said, is just as easy as scrolling on social media apps on one’s phone, saying 98% of sports bets in Ohio were made online.

“We all know it’s easy,” she said. “Just like we know it’s easy to lose an hour scrolling through videos, it’s also easy to lose times making sports bets.”

Gaming in Ohio made a big jump in 2009 when voters passed a constitutional amendment legalizing casinos and racinos. The first Ohio casino opened in May 2012 in Cleveland, and today there are four casinos and seven racinos, which are racetracks with casino gaming.

A 2022 Ohio gambling survey reported 41.4% of Ohioans did not gamble, which decreased to 25.1% five years later. In 2022, 17.2% of Ohioans reportedly did not gamble. Over that same time, problem gamblers were reported to be 0.4% of the state’s population in 2012, which jumped to 2.8% in 2022.

When sports betting in Ohio became legal two years ago, problem gambling increased.

Ohio for Responsible Gambling, which is part of the state’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, reported a 55% increase in helpline calls from 2022 to 2023, and data showed there was a 67% increase of Ohioans seeking clinical hair for gambling over that same timeframe.

“With nearly 1 in 5 Ohio adults considered to be ‘at risk’ for problem gambling, the month serves as a prime opportunity to raise awareness, educate the public, and highlight critical prevention and treatment resources,” said LeeAnne Cornyn, director of the ODMHAS, citing that more than 1.8 million adult Ohioans can be categorized as at risk for problem gambling.

One of the biggest concerns with gambling addiction, Latta-Landefeld said, is suicide.

“Gambling is mostly tied to suicide, one of the reasons it’s so important for us to have (gambling) treatment providers is because oftentimes it’s not flagged in an assessment,” she said. “It’s oftentimes thought of the silent disease. It’s very easy to hide. It doesn’t show up in physical symptoms.”

Gambling addiction is an American Psychiatric Association-recognized disorder, though not all who have problems with gambling are diagnosed with addiction. But it doesn’t mean they’re not at risk.

“At any point in time, we have access to potentially addicting behavior,” said Latta-Landefeld said. “There’s an awareness factor. If we choose to engage in those, we need to be aware what the potential harms are, and really how to recognize that in ourselves.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

FIND HELP

Resources for problem gambling and addiction:

National Problem Gambling Helpline: 800-426-2537 (GAMBLER) is a one-stop hub connecting people looking for assistance with a gambling problem to local resources.

Make The Call: 800-589-9966 provides assistance for anyone who is struggling or has a loved one struggling due to gambling.

TimeOutOhio.com: This site offers people the ability to ban themselves from casinos, racinos and sports gaming.

MORE: Visit casinocontrol.ohio.gov/responsible-gambling

RISKS FACTORS AND WARNING SIGNS

Problem Gambling Risk Factors:

Early big win

Availability & Accessibility

Family History

Co-occurring substance misuse

Viewing gambling as a safer alternative

Gambling to cope or finance

Problem Gambling Warning Signs: