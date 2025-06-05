‘A great game-changer’: Community celebrates new $15M Badin HS sports complex

“The stadium is a great game-changer for Badin,” said Dirk Allen, spokesman for the only Catholic high school in Butler County. “The thought we’re going to be able to walk out our back door and be able to play sports is pretty amazing and exciting.”

From the fall of 1966 until 2005, the school was the only building at 571 New London Road. Then the school opened the Pfirman Family Activity Center, a 28,000-square-foot facility with an auxiliary gym, fitness center, wrestling room and music education room. The student development center opened in 2020, which connects the main building with the Pfirman Center.

The expanded parking lot to the west of the campus was finished during the 2023-2024 school year. The Matandy Sportsplex, which includes the Lanni Family Stadium and Terry Malone Field, will make its sports debut on Aug. 15 with a soccer doubleheader. The Badin girls will take on Summit Country Day, followed by the Badin boys against Elder.

The first football game will be Week 3 of the season, when Badin plays Edgewood on Sept. 5.

“This is the culmination of so many hopes and dreams for so many years,” said Allen. “People have been talking about a stadium at Badin High School for a long time.”

The opening of the history-making stadium coincides with the school’s largest student population this century, as Badin will start the 2025-2026 school year with 730 to 735 students.

The field will feature the stadium and a practice field, an alumni room that could be rented, locker rooms for football as well as boys and girls soccer teams. Concessions and restroom facilities are on both sides of the complex.

Frank and Joanne Pfirman kicked off the fundraising with $3 million and later another $2 million for the $15 million project. Frank Pfirman launched Matandy Steel in 1987 out of his parents’ home.

The Friday open house will start at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. A host of speakers will be present, including Badin President Brian Pendergest, Principal Patrick Keating, Student Council President Class of 2026 Maren Bultman, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, and Chris Shisler with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

John Lanni and John Malone will speak on behalf of their families, and Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit and Fairfield City Manager and Chair of the Badin Board of Trustees Scott Timmer are also scheduled to speak.

After a prayer by Badin Chaplin Father Ed Pratt, a nearly 120-yard ribbon will be cut, and people will be invited to tour the complex until 9 p.m. Friday.

“There has been so much generosity from the Badin family and various entities of the greater Hamilton and Butler County area. It’s pretty special,” said Allen.