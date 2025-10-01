What government shutdown means for Wright-Patterson, other federal installations

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and the National Aviation Hall of Fame are temporarily closed Wednesday due to lack of government appropriations.

All museum events have been suspended until funding is restored, the museum said.

The federal government shut down many of its operations after midnight Wednesday after the Senate failed to agree on a funding measure. More Senate votes are scheduled Wednesday morning.

Military members remain on duty during a shutdown, although without pay, noted Michael Gessel, vice president of federal government programs for the Dayton Development Coalition.

And many civilian employees of the Department of Defense have also been sent home.

“Even if those civilians aren’t directly involved in combat or defensive operations, they are all part of the national security team,” Gessel said. “Large reductions in that team make us weaker.”

“Today’s shutdown was entirely preventable,” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said on the social media site X. “Two weeks ago the House passed a straightforward clean extension of funding for federal workers and programs. Instead of passing that bill, Senate Democrats have forced this shutdown which now impacts operations and readiness.”

“While we are hopeful for the timely passage of the FY (fiscal year) ’26 appropriations bill to provide stable and predictable funding, it’s important to understand the potential impacts should the Department of the Air Force operate under a lapse of appropriation in FY26,” the 88th Air Base Wing said early Wednesday. “A lapse in appropriation, depending on its length, can significantly impact our readiness, modernization efforts, and overall ability to maintain technological superiority.”

A spokesman for the 88th could not say how many employees have been furloughed from Wright-Patterson.

The wing’s web site said the base medical center remains open. THe center’s dining facility, on the basement level, will operate on its regular schedule, open 6:30 to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Medical and dental appointments and surgeries are expected to proceed as scheduled, the base said.

Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics remain open. The U.S. Postal Service is expected to continue delivering mail, while Social Security and Medicare will still send payments.

Shutdown ‘consequences’

Before Trump administration efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce, the base was home to about 38,000 military and civilian employees. An Air Force Materiel Command spokesman has referred questions about more recent workforce numbers to the Air Force.

Those experiencing financial difficulties should contact their chain of command, who can provide more information on financial help, the Air Force said in a statement late Tuesday.

The Air Force pointed members to the Military Leaders Economic Security Toolkit on the Military OneSource website, which offers resources.

The site is updated regularly, the service said.

Furloughed employees may be eligible to apply for unemployment benefits, but excepted employees working on a full-time basis are generally not eligible, the Air Force said.

Employees who wish to file should do so with the unemployment office for the state of their last official duty station prior to furlough.

Those in Ohio may visit jfs.ohio.gov.

When employees receive retroactive pay they will be required to pay back any unemployment benefits received in accordance with state law.

The Air Force Aid Society can help with emergent needs such as basic living expenses, vehicle expenses and childcare costs.

Airmen and Guardians can submit requests through local military and family readiness centers and airman and family readiness centers.

“As of today, America is in a government shutdown,” Sen. Jon Husted said in a statement released just after midnight. “That means some services Ohioans rely on will be affected, and government employees — including the brave men and women of our military — will be without a paycheck. Those are the consequences."