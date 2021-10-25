2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is a segment contender that should be taken seriously

Dual vertically-lined up head lights are noticeable improvements for this model year. And they really add pizzazz to the Santa Fe. As attractive and vibrant as the front end and grille is, the Santa Fe does get lost a little bit in the back end styling. It could use more exciting touches and perhaps this is an area Hyundai can focus on next for keeping this SUV modern.

If you’ve ever had a Santa Fe as a rental and judged it accordingly, that’s probably not fair for many reasons. But mostly, if you haven’t experienced the new updated 2.5-liter turbocharged engine you’re missing out. The base, non-turbo engine is indeed pedestrian and dull. But the gasoline-direct injected (GDI) 2.5-liter has more power and is noticeably better.

There is nearly 100 horsepower improvement from the base engine to the turbocharged engine. As such, my tester was peppy and handled itself well and offered up 281 horsepower. Further complimenting the performance is an optional 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. This transmission is smooth with quick shifts.

My tester had optional all-wheel drive (AWD) which improves the overall handling and performance for this SUV.

The interior of the entire Hyundai lineup, including the Santa Fe, is where they shake off any misnomer about cheapness. In fact, it’s Hyundai, not the other Asian automakers who have raised the bar in the segment with high-quality, comfortable interiors.

For 2021, this Santa Fe has soft touch materials. The top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim boasts even better touch points and teeters on the brink of refinement and luxury.

With Nappa leather seats and a perforated leather steering wheel, the Santa Fe looks elegant. Heated and cooled seats add to the refined nature. The aforementioned height and length mean the cabin boasts plenty of legroom along with a great driving angle and view of the road. Often, SUVs in this segment have some nasty blind spots, but that’s not the case with the Santa Fe, even though it’s fitted with blind spot detectors.

There’s 36.4 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row and 72.1 cubic feet of overall space with those seats folded.

Too often in this segment, the SUV will be rated for five passengers, but really only be ideal for four passengers. That’s not the case with the Santa Fe as the second row seat even has ample shoulder room and comfortable leather-clad seats in the back.

Hyundai’s infotainment system is simple to use and has easy integration with Apple and Android phones. It’s not the most technologically-advanced system but it does everything you could ask while also being intuitive. Others (looking right at you Mazda) could learn a thing or two from Hyundai in this regard.

The top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim has a base price of $42,100. With a small charge for carpeted floor mats and a destination charge, the final MSRP of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy was $43,440.

The all-wheel drive, five-passenger Santa Fe has an EPA rating of 21 mpg/city and 28 mpg/highway.

I’m not here to convince anyone to buy or consider any vehicle. I’m here to offer my opinion. And believe me when I say it’s time to not dismiss Hyundai as a throwaway cheap brand, but a legitimate car maker that produces vehicles that American consumers will want. Case in point: The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy