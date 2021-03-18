Stimulus check scams: What thieves are looking for

In addition to checking bank statement and credit card statements, North said follow up with credit bureaus.

“Check all three credit reporting agencies and lock down your credit with all of them because more than likely what they are trying to do is to get your personal information so that they can establish credit in your name,” he said.

The BBB suggests researching unknown web addresses through a browser but not clicking the actual link.

“If you ever receive a call from someone claiming to be from the government or the IRS, realize they do not call, they don’t ask for personal information like social security numbers or verifying your address or account information,” said Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse.

Althouse said it’s important to report the scam to the IRS but victims can file a police report with their local police department. Scams can be reported to BBB.org/scamtracker or at ReportFraud.ftc.gov to prevent future scams and potential victims.

The IRS says most stimulus payments, officially called economic impact payments, will be distributed via direct deposit.

In the first round of payments, more than 6 million Ohioans received checks worth a combined $10.1 billion, the IRS said.

This round, most people will receive $1,400 individually and $1,400 for each qualifying dependent.

In the previous two rounds of payments, only people with dependents under the age of 17 were eligible for the additional stimulus funding.

Now, qualifying dependents can include college students, parents and grandparents and adults with disabilities.

Ohioans should receive a full $1,400 economic impact payment if their adjusted income is $75,000 or less. Married couples will receive the full amount if the earn up to $150,000.

Individuals who earn $80,000 or more and couples who earn $160,000 or more are not eligible for this round of stimulus funding. Some people will receive partial payments.

This round of stimulus payments is the largest to date.

Most people received $1,200 in the first round and $600 in the second.

Cornelius Frolik contributed to this story.

HOW TO CHECK

People can check on the status of their 2021 stimulus check by visiting https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

