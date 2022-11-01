Spooky Nook fitness center in Hamilton opens today

“We run the whole gamut of what we’re able to offer to our members,” she said.

In addition to the traditional fitness equipment and free weights, there is a child watch center and sports-specific training equipment. There are also studios that can accommodate a large number of class participants.

Starting Monday, group fitness classes will begin.

The fitness center won’t be fully operational until next year as Cook said, “There’s still more to come,” including indoor rock climbing.

Cook, who’s been on board since January, said after nearly a year of preparing for today, the excitement is palpable.

“We’re just so very grateful to be here,” Cook said. “I think that this community is so unique, and we’re excited to participate in its growth.”

While the fitness center on the sports side of the complex will open today, there is not a specific date for opening the hardwood or sport courts, said Bonnie Bastian, Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill marketing manager. She said there might be a few one-off practices and open courts, but a true opening date will be at the start of the tournaments and leagues, which will happen after the first of the year.

“We are currently in the middle of signing up teams for the volleyball and basketball tournaments,” she said. “We have been reaching out to potential participants across the region.”

Bastian said there are six Nook-managed tournaments ― three volleyball and three basketball ― in 2023 “with the possibility of adding more.” The first of those tournaments will be the MLK Champion Mill Classic, a volleyball tournament to be held from Jan. 14 to 16. Spooky Nook officials anticipated 10,000 to 15,000 people to be in Hamilton for that weekend’s volleyball tournament.

The fitness center is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and memberships can be purchased online now or at the center.

