Owner of Slabbed Sports Cards in West Chester Twp. says Pokémon cards hot right now; store also carries sports and Magic cards

“We carry every sports card you could think of,” said Nicholas Kaiser, General Manager at Slabbed. “Baseball, basketball, football, soccer, WWE, UFC, WNBA and literally anything you can think of we probably have. We focus on cards from 2015 and newer.”

Slabbed buys cards, sells cards and trades cards from the location on Tylers Place Boulevard.

“We want to be a family friendly, fun environment and support the community,” Kaiser said. “Our store is extremely clean and has a modern feel to the store. Some stores feel old, but not ours.”

When you enter the store you’ll see glass cases displaying a variety of cards including Pokemon, Magic and others in addition to the sports cards.

“You’ll be greeted with a smile,” Kaiser said. “When people enter they are typically overwhelmed and not used to seeing so much inventory. We have nine cabinets displayed, four wall displays and then the back corner of the store is nothing but cards, basically floor to ceiling.”

There are benefits to shopping at a local card shop over a larger box store or some online sites.

“The advantage to card shops in sports cards is hobby boxes,” Kaiser said. “Hobby boxes are much more expensive but hobby boxes have guaranteed autographs or memorabilia cards which you can’t get at other places.”

Even with the rising popularity of sports cards, the most popular cards right now are Pokemon.

“The Pokemon market is insane,” Kaiser said. “I can get our shelves as full as I can get them and then they are sold in 1-2 weeks. It’s just crazy.”

Slabbed Sports is very involved in the West Chester community sponsoring several local card shows and also supporting youth sports teams.

“Steven was born and raised in West Chester,” Kaiser said. “He and his wife live here, so we wanted to keep the support here.”

HOW TO GO

What: Slabbed Sports Cards

Where: 7739 Tylers Place Blvd., West Chester Twp.

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Online: slabbedsports.com