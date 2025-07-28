Montessori Kids Universe to open in September in Liberty Twp.

“I did market analysis and found Liberty is one of the fastest growing areas in Northern Cincinnati,” Raulston said. “They also have a high population of four year old and younger children.”

Raulston’s background is in business consulting and was often called in to help Fortune 1000 size companies find operational efficiencies. He understands how to run the business financially and hired child care and educational experts to help him with the rest.

“It pays to have strong leadership and management in this industry,” Raulston said. “It is very regulated and has to be run efficiently. If done properly, it is very rewarding. We educate 100 kids every year and that is a great thing.”

Amber Rue has been the director of the Mason location for the last five years and is transitioning over to the Liberty school. The newly constructed building is located next to the newly opened MidPointe Library on Yankee Rd.

“The property is ideal,” Raulston said. “It is next to the library and across the street from the Y.”

The school accepts children from as young as six weeks until they are ready to go to kindergarten. The curriculum is based on the Montessori system.

“What makes Kids Universe unique is the Montessori learning,” Raulston said. “It gives kids flexibility in how they learn. It is very individualized for the kids. We do Montessori learning in the morning and then use the Reggio Emilia in the afternoon, which focuses on STEM and using natural materials.”

The building is 8,400 square feet and Raulston expects to have about 25 staff members spread across the eight classrooms.

“All of our teachers go through Montessori training,” Raulston said. “Montessori Kids Universe has a training institute and the teachers go through six months before they get accredited.”

Raulston plans to be open Sept. 1 and its enrollment is currently open.

“Once you get into it you see the impact you can have on kids and families,” Raulston said.

MORE DETAILS

What: Montessori Kids Universe

Where: 6744 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp.

Online: montessorikidsuniverse.com/our-schools/mku-liberty